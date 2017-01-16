16:35 Saudi Arabia to tighten securit...

16:35 Saudi Arabia to tighten security during 2017 Hajj

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev met with Deputy Minister of Haj Sheikh Sharif Hussein on the sidelines of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan delegation's official visit to Saudi Arabia on January 13, the press service of the Administration reported on January 19. Hajj official noted that the 2017 pilgrimage will have some innovations. "This year we will pay a special attention to health and security of the pilgrims," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Tue Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC