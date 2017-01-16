16:35 Saudi Arabia to tighten security during 2017 Hajj

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev met with Deputy Minister of Haj Sheikh Sharif Hussein on the sidelines of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan delegation's official visit to Saudi Arabia on January 13, the press service of the Administration reported on January 19. Hajj official noted that the 2017 pilgrimage will have some innovations. "This year we will pay a special attention to health and security of the pilgrims," he said.

