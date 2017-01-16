16:35 Saudi Arabia to tighten security during 2017 Hajj
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev met with Deputy Minister of Haj Sheikh Sharif Hussein on the sidelines of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan delegation's official visit to Saudi Arabia on January 13, the press service of the Administration reported on January 19. Hajj official noted that the 2017 pilgrimage will have some innovations. "This year we will pay a special attention to health and security of the pilgrims," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Tue
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC