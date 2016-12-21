Why must we pay more?

Back in April 2015, the World Bank released a Migration and Development Brief where it was found that Bangladeshi migrants pay the highest recruitment costs worldwide. According to WB data, worker-paid-recruitment costs averaged USD 1,955 in Kuwait with Bangladeshis paying anywhere between USD 1,675 and USD 5,154.

