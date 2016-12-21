UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia crude exports f...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636 mln bpd in Oct -JODI

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

Dec 19 Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell in October by 176,000 barrels per day from the month before, despite high production, but its refined products shipments rose as the kingdom expands its refining power, official data showed on Monday. The world's top exporter shipped 7.636 million barrels per day in October, down from 7.812 million bpd in September, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative .

