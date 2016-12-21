UN expert to visit Saudi Arabia

United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, will undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia from 8 to 19 January 2017 to consider the Saudi Government's efforts to eradicate poverty and how such efforts relate to its international human rights obligations. "Saudi Arabia is a rich country in many respects, but as in all countries, challenges relating to poverty still exist," noted the independent expert designated by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor, report and advise on extreme poverty and human rights.

