UK cluster bombs used by Saudi-led fo...

UK cluster bombs used by Saudi-led forces in Yemen, says Sir Michael Fallon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: This is Local London

The Government says it takes the cluster bomb claims 'very seriously' and has raised them with the Saudi-led coalition UK-supplied cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian-led forces in the war in Yemen, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon told MPs a "limited number" of BL-755 cluster munitions exported from the UK in the 1980s have been dropped by the Arab coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... 2 hr Mikey 11
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC