UK cluster bombs used by Saudi-led forces in Yemen, says Sir Michael Fallon

The Government says it takes the cluster bomb claims 'very seriously' and has raised them with the Saudi-led coalition UK-supplied cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian-led forces in the war in Yemen, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon told MPs a "limited number" of BL-755 cluster munitions exported from the UK in the 1980s have been dropped by the Arab coalition.

