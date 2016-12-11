The video has been widely shared afte...

The video has been widely shared after it was uploaded last week

Read more: Al Bawaba

Several have been arrested in Saudi Arabia after a clip of them dancing and drinking alcohol was shared widely on social media. Police reportedly used the viral footage of a rooftop party in Jeddah to identify and detain attendees.

Chicago, IL

