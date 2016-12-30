T&T student returns home

T&T student returns home

After being detained for 16 months by Saudi Arabian officials on suspicion of terrorism, T&T student Tariq Mohammed, 31, was freed and allowed to return home. Mohammed, a final year student at the University of Medinah, was detained by Saudi national security officials on August 21, 2015 as he returned to that country after vacationing in T&T.

Chicago, IL

