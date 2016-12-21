Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis ...

Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis marked in Saudi Arabia [PHOTO]

Today.Az

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia organized a reception in Riyadh on occasion of December 31 - the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, Azertac reported. The event brought together Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer and representatives of Turkish Diaspora, businessmen and compatriots living in Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

