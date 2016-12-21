Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis marked in Saudi Arabia [PHOTO]
The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia organized a reception in Riyadh on occasion of December 31 - the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, Azertac reported. The event brought together Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer and representatives of Turkish Diaspora, businessmen and compatriots living in Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec 6
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC