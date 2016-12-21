Saudis Said to Plan Payouts in 2017 t...

Saudis Said to Plan Payouts in 2017 to Offset Subsidy Cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Saudi Arabia is weighing plans to raise retail fuel prices again next year and will start a cash-transfer program to compensate all but the wealthiest for cuts in universal subsidies as it pursues an unprecedented plan to overhaul the economy. The government is expected to announce the increase in retail gasoline and diesel prices before the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... 2 hr Mikey 11
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC