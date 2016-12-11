Saudi on walking tour of GCC arrives ...

Saudi on walking tour of GCC arrives in Qatar

12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Saudi hiker Nasser Jarallah Al Qahtani arrived in Qatar from Saudi Arabia as part of his walking tour of the capitals of GCC nations. The unique endeavour aims to unite the citizens of the countries and promote sports culture among the people.

Chicago, IL

