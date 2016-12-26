Saudi 'Morality Police' Arrest Party-...

Saudi 'Morality Police' Arrest Party-Goers For Dancing And Drinking [VIDEO]

Read more: The Daily Caller

Saudi officials wait to receive leaders attending the Summit of South American-Arab Countries in Riyadh November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser Saudi authorities arrested numerous women and the organizer of a party after a video of men and women dancing went viral, according to The Mirror .

