Saudi man raised voice against male control, jailed
A Saudi man has been jailed for one year for calling for an end to the Muslim kingdom's guardianship system that gives men wide controls over women. The man, who was also fined 30,000 riyals was convicted of "inciting to end guardianship of women" on Twitter and in public posters, local media said.
