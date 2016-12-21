Saudi Arabia admits to using British-...

Saudi Arabia admits to using British-made cluster bombs in Yemen

London [UK], Dec. 21 : Saudi Arabia has finally admitted that it used UK-manufactured cluster bombs against Houthi rebels in Yemen. [NK Middle East] The admission came in advance of British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon's statement that British-made cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in Yemen, reports The Guardian.

