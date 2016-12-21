Report of 150 Indian dead bodies lyin...

Report of 150 Indian dead bodies lying in Saudi Arabia - factually misleading': MEA

The Indian Express

New Delhi on Friday brushed aside the report that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has been inactive in dispatching 150 dead bodies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that are lying in mortuaries and said the embassy is pro-actively following the cases on top priority. Terming the figures "misleading and completely false", MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said there are only 10 cases pertaining to the same.

Chicago, IL

