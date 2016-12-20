Philippines eyes opening of OFW Bank in Saudi Arabia next year

THE Duterte administration is set to open a bank partly owned by the overseas Filipino workers by the third quarter of next year, with an authorized capital of P3 billion, the Department of Finance said Tuesday. While the requirements and procedures to establish the OFW Bank are still being completed, the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines will set up by September a representative office in Saudi Arabia to cater to the banking needs of some 800,000 Filipino workers based in the Middle Eastern country, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said.

