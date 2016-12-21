New Poll Underscores Frailty Of U.S. Relationship With Saudi Arabia
Forty-seven percent of Americans think Saudi Arabia, a U.S. partner since the 1940s, is unfriendly or an enemy, according to Voters who supported President-elect Donald Trump are especially wary. While Hillary Clinton voters are split about Saudi Arabia - 36 percent consider it friendly or an ally, and 38 percent say it's unfriendly or an enemy - 59 percent of Trump voters say the nation is unfriendly at best.
