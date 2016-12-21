Mumbra man had deposited cash in his ...

Mumbra man had deposited cash in his brother's account to get...

Monday Dec 19

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad that is probing the case of Mumbra resident Tabrez Noor Mohammad Tambe, who is believed to have joined the Islamic State in Libya, has managed to trace some financial transactions between Tambe and his associate, a Saudi national. The probe also revealed that Tabrez had also deposited large sums of money in his brother's account, which was later used to get a visa and buy tickets for Egypt, from where he travelled to Libya.

Chicago, IL

