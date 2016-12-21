More professions should be open to wo...

More professions should be open to women, says Saudi official

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Times of Oman

Women at the Jeddah International Book Fair on December 17, 2016 in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah. Photo - AFP Women at the Jeddah International Book Fair on December 17, 2016 in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... 2 hr Mikey 11
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC