Mideast Stocks-Most of Gulf to consolidate, Saudi petchems may rise on budget
Dec 25 Gulf stock markets mostly look set to consolidate on Sunday with trade thinned by the absence of foreign investors for Christmas holidays, but Saudi Arabia's bourse - particularly petrochemical stocks - may rise after the release of the 2017 state budget. Riyadh said late on Thursday that it had succeeded in cutting a huge budget deficit caused by low oil prices and would increase government spending in 2017 to support flagging economic growth.
