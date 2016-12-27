Lockheed Martin receives $1.45 billion contract for PAC-3 missiles

The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $1.45 billion contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries for the U.S. Army, and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares for Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

