Kerry to lay out vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace

12 hrs ago

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will lay out his vision for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a speech on Wednesday, days after the United States cleared the way for a U.N. resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2016.

