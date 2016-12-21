Iran says Saudi Arabia should be barred from Syria peace process - RIA

Dec 27 Saudi Arabia should not be allowed to take part in the Syrian peace process, Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan told Russia's state-backed RT TV station in an interview, according to the RIA news agency on Tuesday. He was cited as saying that he thought Saudi Arabia's insistence that President Bashar al-Assad should step down meant Riyadh should not participate in future Syrian peace talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.