His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Saudi Arabia, Russia

17 hrs ago

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Badr bin Salman bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased soul in peace and grant his family patience.

Chicago, IL

