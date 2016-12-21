Egypt's government approves deal to hand two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO: Egypt's government has approved a deal to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia and sent it to parliament for ratification, despite a legal dispute over the plan, according to state television. The deal, announced in April, caused public uproar and rare protests by Egyptians who said the uninhabited islands of Tiran and Sanafir belonged to their country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.