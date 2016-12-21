Daily brief: Saudi may test technical...

Daily brief: Saudi may test technical barrier, 2017 'Year of Giving' for UAE

Saudi Arabia's stock index may test technical resistance on Monday while other Gulf bourses look set to move sideways in trade thinned by the absence of many foreign investors for year-end holidays. The Saudi index added 1.5 per cent to 7,191 points on Sunday in reaction to Riyadh's modestly expansionary state budget for 2017.

