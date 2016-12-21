Daily brief: Saudi may test technical barrier, 2017 'Year of Giving' for UAE
Saudi Arabia's stock index may test technical resistance on Monday while other Gulf bourses look set to move sideways in trade thinned by the absence of many foreign investors for year-end holidays. The Saudi index added 1.5 per cent to 7,191 points on Sunday in reaction to Riyadh's modestly expansionary state budget for 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec 6
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
