Cybersecurity Policy in Donald Trump'...

Cybersecurity Policy in Donald Trump's America

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bloomberg

What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for cyber security, privacy and the threat of cyber warfare? Bloomberg TV Canada's Rudyard Griffiths speaks to General Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA and the National Security Agency, and asks what he thinks about Trump's latest Cabinet appointments in both Defense and Homeland Security . A cyberattack last month disabled thousands of computers across multiple government ministries in Saudi Arabia, a rare use of offensive cyberweapons aimed at destroying computers and erasing data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... 1 hr Mikey 11
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC