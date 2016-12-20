Cybersecurity Policy in Donald Trump's America

What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for cyber security, privacy and the threat of cyber warfare? Bloomberg TV Canada's Rudyard Griffiths speaks to General Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA and the National Security Agency, and asks what he thinks about Trump's latest Cabinet appointments in both Defense and Homeland Security . A cyberattack last month disabled thousands of computers across multiple government ministries in Saudi Arabia, a rare use of offensive cyberweapons aimed at destroying computers and erasing data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.