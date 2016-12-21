Congress passes bill to protect non-b...

Congress passes bill to protect non-believers for first time

Wednesday Read more: USA Today

In updating an 18-year-old religious freedom law, Congress this year decided for the first time to expressly protect the rights of people around the world who practice no religion at all.

Chicago, IL

