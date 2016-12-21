Cluster-munitions kill two civilians in Yemen
HRW stated that is is believed the cluster-munitions were launched by Saudi Arabian forces, who have previously launched attacks on the city, but additional investigations are needed to determine conclusively that they were the source of the December 6 attack. Cluster munitions are banned under the Convention of Cluster Munitions , [text, PDF] which was adopted in 2008 and has been signed by of 100 countries.
