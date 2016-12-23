Al Rumaihi triumphs as Qatari riders ...

Al Rumaihi triumphs as Qatari riders shine

Friday Read more: The Peninsula

Qatari riders dominated the proceedings as Mubarak Yousuf Al Rumaihi guided Vivaldi K to a convincing victory in competition five, the 'one round against the clock with jump-off - Art. 238.2.2 - 135cm' event at the Qatar Equestrian Federation Arena yesterday.

Chicago, IL

