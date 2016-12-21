Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in Trump
An old man's cry, in a video posted online from Aleppo's ruins, poses an uncomfortable question for the mainly Sunni Muslim Arab states backing rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia. For Saudi Arabia, locked in a regional struggle with Iran, Assad's capture of the rebel haven reflects a dangerous tilt in the Middle East balance of power toward Tehran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec 6
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|British envoy to Saudi Arabia converts to Islam...
|Sep '16
|HH_O
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC