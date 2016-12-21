Abu Dhabi bourse to introduce short-s...

Abu Dhabi bourse to introduce short-selling in first quarter 2017 -CEO

Dec 26

Dec 26 Abu Dhabi's stock market plans to introduce covered short-selling in the first quarter of 2017, its chief executive said on Monday, as it seeks to boost liquidity and attract more foreign investors. In covered short-selling, investors borrow shares and sell them in the expectation of repurchasing them later at a lower price.

Chicago, IL

