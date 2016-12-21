A Short-Term Oil Price Top Forms, But...

A Short-Term Oil Price Top Forms, But The Longer-Term Outlook Improves On Return To Backwardation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Seeking Alpha

A Trump administration potentially increases US oil production, so KSA and OPEC had to move now to limit output to stabilize oil prices before another face-off with resurgent shale output. The tepid reaction to the deals suggests the oil market is still not totally sold on the deals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... 2 hr Mikey 11
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC