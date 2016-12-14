14:11 Saudi Arabia extradites Kazakhstani citizen for the first time

Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office, Interpol, Interior Ministry with the assistance of the Embassies of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have extradited a citizen of Kazakhstan to bring him into criminal account, said Prosecutor General's Office on December 22. In order to strengthen the bilateral cooperation the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever granted the request of the Prosecutor General's Office on extradition of Omar Mukhit. He is accused of embezzling 200 million tenge of the state-run National Innovations Fund JSC, 150 million tenge of a private entrepreneur, and 240 million tenge of Nurbank JSC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.