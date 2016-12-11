11:30 Russia says Syrian government and opposition in talks

11:30 Russia says Syrian government a...

Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday said the Syrian government was consulting with the opposition ahead of possible peace talks, while a Saudi-backed opposition group said it knew nothing of the negotiations but supported a ceasefire, Reuters reports. In an interview with Interfax news agency, Sergei Lavrov did not say where the consultations were taking place or which opposition groups were taking part.

