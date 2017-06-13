Your Evening Briefing
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela together in Panama City in June 2016. With friends like these, who needs enemies? Taiwan lost another of its diplomatic partners to China, as the world's second-largest economy seeks to isolate the self-governed island.
