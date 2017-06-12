Taiwan to rethink Beijing links after loss of diplomatic ally Panama
An indignant Taiwan said on Tuesday it would rethink its relations with the mainland in the wake of Panama's decision to cut diplomatic ties with the island in favour of Beijing. The Central American country became the second of Taiwan's dwindling number of allies to switch recognition to Beijing in six months, following the west African nation of Sao Tome and Principe last December.
