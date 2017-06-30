Community platform for Portuguese-spe...

Community platform for Portuguese-speaking Londoners started by Kingston University graduates

A group of Kingston University graduates have launched a media platform to tell the stories of London's Portuguese speakers. Portuguese speakers come to London from many places around the world: Portugal, Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, East Timor, Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe and Macau.

Chicago, IL

