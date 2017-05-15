Africa: Private Sector Key to Achievi...

Africa: Private Sector Key to Achieving the ICT Agenda

The third edition of Transform Africa summit closed in Kigali on Friday with many delegates upbeat that the meeting had galvanised leaders' commitment to employ ICTs to accelerate the continent's anti-poverty and growth efforts. As the summit, held under the banner 'Smart Cities', came to an end, organisers announced that the number of countries that had joined the Smart Africa Alliance had grown to 22, four of them having come on board in the course of the summit.

