Xi calls for mutual support between China, Sao Tome and Principe
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada in Beijing, calling for mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. Relations between China and Sao Tome and Principe have opened a new chapter, said Xi, saying that Sao Tome and Principe's return to the China-Africa family of friendly cooperation complies with the trend of the times.
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
