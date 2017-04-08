Interview: Sao Tome and Principe PM says Sino-African relationship is balanced, honest and sincere

Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada will pay an official visit to China from April 12 to 18 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang . In an interview with Xinhua prior to his visit, Mr. Trovoada noted that the relationship between the two countries and the Sino-African relationship in general is balanced, honest and sincere.

