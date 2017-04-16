China remains Africa's top trading partner
China remained Africa's biggest trading partner as bilateral economic relations boomed, said Jiang Zengwei, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Bilateral trade between China and Africa reached 149.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, Jiang said at a meeting on investment opportunities between China and Sao Tome and Principe in Beijing on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13)
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07)
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11)
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09)
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC