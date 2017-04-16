China remains Africa's top trading partner

China remained Africa's biggest trading partner as bilateral economic relations boomed, said Jiang Zengwei, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Bilateral trade between China and Africa reached 149.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, Jiang said at a meeting on investment opportunities between China and Sao Tome and Principe in Beijing on Friday.

