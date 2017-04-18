Beijing throws economic lifeline to Sao Tome
Beijing has promised strong economic support for former Taiwan ally Sao Tome and Principe during the first official visit to mainland China by the African nation's leader. The small island nation off Africa's west coast ditched Taiwan and resumed ties with Beijing in December to help revive its economy.
