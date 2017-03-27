Rwanda: Local Firms in Sao Tome to Ex...

Rwanda: Local Firms in Sao Tome to Explore Market Opportunities

Rwanda businesses leaders are in Sao Tome and Principe on a five-day mission to exploit new market opportunities in the central African island nation. The 30 business leaders are mainly from the ICT sector, manufacturing, construction, agro-processing, tourism and transport sectors.

