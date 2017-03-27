Kosmos Energy Begins Second Phase of ...

Kosmos Energy Begins Second Phase of Exp ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Financial Mirror

Kosmos Energy announced today that it has begun the second phase of its multi-well exploration drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The Atwood Achiever drillship is now on location offshore Senegal in the Cayar Offshore Profond block and has started drilling operations on the first exploration well in the program targeting the Yakaar prospect .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC