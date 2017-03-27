Kosmos Energy Begins Second Phase of Exp ...
Kosmos Energy announced today that it has begun the second phase of its multi-well exploration drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The Atwood Achiever drillship is now on location offshore Senegal in the Cayar Offshore Profond block and has started drilling operations on the first exploration well in the program targeting the Yakaar prospect .
