Does Taiwan want more 'checkbook diplomacy'?
By Joseph Yeh -- It has been years since observers speculated that Taiwan could gain diplomatic allies - a drought broken after foreign media reported earlier this month that the island is moving closer to the Sovereign Order of Malta. Ralph Jennings, a contributor for Forbes, wrote on March 13 that Taiwan and the Sovereign Order of Malta, a tiny European government inside Rome, could form official ties even though both governments had given no formal indication of their intention to do so, having only stressing further cooperation between the two sides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13)
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07)
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11)
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09)
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC