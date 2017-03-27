Does Taiwan want more 'checkbook diplomacy'?

By Joseph Yeh -- It has been years since observers speculated that Taiwan could gain diplomatic allies - a drought broken after foreign media reported earlier this month that the island is moving closer to the Sovereign Order of Malta. Ralph Jennings, a contributor for Forbes, wrote on March 13 that Taiwan and the Sovereign Order of Malta, a tiny European government inside Rome, could form official ties even though both governments had given no formal indication of their intention to do so, having only stressing further cooperation between the two sides.

