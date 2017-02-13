What would happen if Taiwan lost all ...

What would happen if Taiwan lost all of its diplomatic allies?

Read more: The China Post

For a country that has constantly faced pressure from China in the international arena, Taiwan only has a handful of diplomatic allies who support the island nation's limited international space. However, some academics and even senior Democratic Progressive Party members have been arguing that "diplomatic allies are useless" to Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

