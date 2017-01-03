Zimbabwe: Nation Unlikely to Ratify Controversial Seed Treaty
By breeding their own seed, farmers are able to create varieties that are suitable for their specific regions and climates, helping them cope better with the increasing shifts, experts say. ZIMBABWE is unlikely to ratify a treaty that could strip small farmers of the right to breed and plant their own seed, at least for the time being, The Herald Business can reveal.
