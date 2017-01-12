Will Nicaragua be next to break ties ...

Will Nicaragua be next to break ties with Taiwan?

Saturday Jan 7

As Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen begins four-nation visit to Central America, doubts linger on strength of relations with Managua Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's mission to cement ties with Taipei's shrinking number of allies during her trip to Central America may end in embarrassment for the self-ruled island, political pundits say. Although officials in Taipei said Tsai's diplomatic trip is crucial as Beijing squeezes Taiwan's presence in international affairs, uncertainties linger as to whether Tsai can retain the backup of the four nations she will visit, particularly Nicaragua.

