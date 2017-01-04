Trump risks Beijing's wrath

Beijing: Sao Tome and Principe's recent switch in diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China is, to many, Beijing punishing Taipei for not adhering to the "one China" principle and attempting to tread a Taiwan independence path in the international arena. But it is likely also a signal to United States President-elect Donald Trump that it benefits no one, least of all Taiwan, if he were to overturn Washington's decades-old "one China" policy.

