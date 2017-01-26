There are stamps paying tribute to Do...

There are stamps paying tribute to Donald Trump as president, but they're not from the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

Even before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, Donald Trump had already been honored on a handful of stamps, including a few that commemorate him as president of the United States. For example, a souvenir sheet from St. Thomas and Prince Islands offer congratulations on his election, and a souvenir sheet from Liberia continues a series honoring all U.S. presidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,356,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC