There are stamps paying tribute to Donald Trump as president, but they're not from the U.S.
Even before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, Donald Trump had already been honored on a handful of stamps, including a few that commemorate him as president of the United States. For example, a souvenir sheet from St. Thomas and Prince Islands offer congratulations on his election, and a souvenir sheet from Liberia continues a series honoring all U.S. presidents.
